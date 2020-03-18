Packers push deadline to pay for season tickets back due to COVID-19

As seemingly everyone in the world has been impacted in some form or fashion by the coronavirus pandemic, so too will Green Bay Packers season-ticket holders.

The team announced Wednesday that the deadline to pay for season tickets had been pushed back from March 31 to June 1.

The team also released a video of coach Matt LaFleur talking about the importance of limiting the spread of the virus.

Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19. A message from #Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. More information: https://t.co/VEVK7W4Wr2 pic.twitter.com/RhJT8RjRDR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 18, 2020

