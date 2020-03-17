Packers: T Bryan Bulaga headed to the Los Angeles Chargers

Following the signing of Rick Wagner on Monday, we knew Bryan Bulaga’s time as the right tackle of the Green Bay Packers was done. On Tuesday, we found out where the veteran’s career will continue.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bulaga has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Packers’ OT Bryan Bulaga reached agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. More protection for whoever plays QB…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The Chargers will be just the second team that Bulaga has played for since coming into the league as a first-round pick of the Packers in 2010. Pressed into the starting lineup midway through that season, Bulaga helped Green Bay to a win in Super Bowl XLV.

Injuries were an issue for him, as he played in all 16 regular season games just three times in his 10-year career. But one of those came in 2019 when he played at a very high level despite dealing with a knee injury.

Bulaga’s departure leaves the Packers with just two players currently signed that were a part of that Super Bowl winning team — quarterback Aaron Rodgers and kicker Mason Crosby.

Wagner, a former All-Big Ten tackle at Wisconsin, was reportedly signed on a two-year deal worth $11 million. He’s expected to be Bulaga’s replacement at right tackle, though the team is likely to add some more bodies along the line whether in free agency or the draft.

