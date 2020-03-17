Packers: LB Blake Martinez reportedly agrees to deal with NY Giants

On the day the Green Bay Packers found a new linebacker, one of their old ones found a new home.

It was reported late Monday night that Blake Martinez had agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Giants worth a little more than $30 million.

Former #Packers ILB Blake Martinez agreed to a 3-year deal worth just over $30m with #NYG, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Martinez was a constant on Green Bay’s defense from nearly the moment he stepped foot in Lambeau Field. He started nine games his rookie season and then all 48 over the last three years. The Stanford product was productive, too, racking up at least 144 tackles the last three seasons, including a career-high 155 in 2019. That was good enough for second in the NFL, trailing only Seattle All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

Martinez, though, was never a huge playmaker, recording just two forced fumbles and recording three interceptions in four years, while averaging 2.5 sacks per campaign.

Green Bay partly addressed its inside linebacker spot earlier on Monday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with Christian Kirksey. He was cut by the Cleveland Browns last week after being plagued by injuries the last two seasons. It’s likely the Packers will add another player or two at the position, whether through free agency or the draft.

