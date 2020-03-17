Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert lands big deal with Jacksonville

Joe Schobert is cashing in.

The former Wisconsin linebacker has reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $53.8 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former #Browns LB Joe Schobert is headed to the #Jaguars on a 5-year, $53.75M deal, source said. He gets an average of $10.75M per year. $12M to sign and $22.5M guaranteed. A new face on that Jax defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

A walk-on and eventual Big Ten Linebacker of the Year for the Badgers, Schobert played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 61 of a possible 64 games, including 49 starts. A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, the Waukesha native put together his best all around year in 2019. That’s when he had 133 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

There had been some thought that the Packers would be involved with Schobert, as they looked to upgrade at inside linebacker. However, the team instead went for a different former Browns linebacker, Christian Kirksey, at a lower price than what Schobert went for.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schobert will be reunited with another former Badgers linebacker, Leon Jacobs, in Jacksonville.

