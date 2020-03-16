Social Distancing Bracket 1: The Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Challenge

March Madness is cancelled.

Major League Baseball is pushing back the start of their season for at least eight weeks. Although some reporters are hearing that the season may not begin until the month of July, at the earliest.

The National Basketball Association is suspended until further notice, and may not resume play until June.

These drastic measures are for the greater good. Leagues are taking advice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Medical Professionals and the World Health Organization to implement protocols on preventing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

In the meantime, sports fans worldwide need some form of entertainment, and frankly, something to place bets on.

This won’t be the only ‘Social Distance Bracket’ released by The Wisconsin Sports Zone Network.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted in 2014. That season the Milwaukee Bucks won just 15 regular season games. From then until now, he’s had a plethora of teammates. Some are fan favorites. Others may not be recognized walking around Mayfair Mall.

We present the ‘Antetokounmpo Teammate’ bracket. Four regions. 64 teams.

Voting will occur or Twitter starting Tuesday, March 17. Follow @ZoneMadison to cast your daily ballot.

Your vote isn’t for the best candidate. Or the candidate who is going to help Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secure an NBA Championship. This is all about who you like. For whatever random reason you enjoy them as a player.

The only thing they have in common is that they have been teammates with Antetokounmpo, at least for one day.

Khris Middleton, Jabari Parker, Ersan Ilyasova and Eric Bledsoe are the No.1 seeds, representing the MVP, Zoom Freak 1, All-Star Captain and 15th Overall Pick regions respectively.

Bracket Breakdown: Round 1

MVP Region

No.1 Overall Seed, Khris Middleton vs. (16) Alex Toupane

(2) Robin Lopez vs. (15) Jaylen Morris

(3) Pat Connaughton) vs. (14) Johnny O’Bryant

(4) George Hill vs. (13) Spencer Hawes

(5) Thon Maker vs. (12) Mizra Teletovic

(6) Miles Plumlee vs. (11) Matthew Dellavedova

(7) Greg Monroe vs. (10) Gary Neal

(8) Michael Carter Williams vs. (9) Kenyon Martin

Zoom Freak 1 Region

(1) Jabari Parker vs. (16) DeAndre Liggins

(2) Brandon Jennings vs. (15) Jason Smith

(3) Thanasis Antetokounmpo vs. (14) Tyler Ennis

(4) Michael Beasley vs. (13) Nikola Mirotic

(5) Jared Dudley vs. (12) ZaZa Pachulia

(6) Christian Wood vs. (11) Miroslav Raduljica

(7) Caron Butler vs. (10) Luke Ridnour

(8) Sterling Brown vs. (9) Marvin Williams

All-Star Captain Region

(1) Ersan Ilyasova vs. (16) Sean KilPatrick

(2) Brook Lopez vs. (15) Bonzie Colson

(3) Tony Snell vs. (14) Gary Payton II

(4) Jerryd Bayless vs. (13) Nate Wolters

(5) Kendall Marshall vs. (12) Rashad Vaughn

(6) DJ Wilson vs. (11) Tony Mitchell

(7) OJ Mayo vs. (10) Tyler Zeller

(8) Marshall Plumlee vs. (9) Larry Sanders

15th Overall Pick Region

(1) Eric Bledsoe vs. (16) Xavier Munford

(2) Malcolm Brogdon vs. (15) Trevon Duval

(3) Jason Terry vs. (14) Jared Cunningham

(4) Steve Novak vs. (13) Tim Frazier

(5) Donte DiVincenzo vs. (12) Greivis Vasquez

(6) John Henson vs. (11) Shabazz Muhammad

(7) Brandon Knight vs. (10) Ramon Sessions

(8) Kyle Korver vs. (9) Pau Gasol

Let the games begin

