How the Bucks are occupying their time

Have you ever wanted to play NBA 2K against your favorite player? Or team up with them on Call of Duty?

While the season is currently “suspended” as a precautionary attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, now might be your best chance to catch players from around the league logged on and playing online video games as they are practicing ‘social distancing’ from others.

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe is a known gamer and plays on the tag “ebfive” on XBox. Teammates such as Donte DiVincenzo have also been known to pick up a controller during the NBA’s offseason.

Currently, the league has implemented a series of rules for players while games and practices are not being held. If they are working out at the team’s practice facility, they are only allowed one player per basket, eliminating all team work, defensive drills and full court games.

Recently, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that players are now available to leave their markets, something that as previously banned. However, they are to keep their team updated on their whereabouts and cannot leave North America.

It’s unlike Giannis Antetokounmpo to post videos while working out, but he is not scared of the camera while he’s at home. Recently, the 2019 NBA MVP has been active on social media, commenting and capturing his newly found off-time at home.

If this is how my life is going to be after basketball I’m not retiring for a long time 😂😂 @mariahdanae15 #25yearCareer — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 14, 2020

He also learned a new skill, practicing the guitar, and is available for bookings.

If anyone wants a guitarist for their group I’m free. Inbox me for booking 😂😂 @mariahdanae15 https://t.co/u31NubYl2D — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo isn’t just goofing around during this unchartered time for the league. Over the weekend he announced a donation of $100,000 to ensure compensation for hourly workers of Fiserv Forum who are currently without work.

Khris Middleton and team owners matched the donation. After word spread quickly, every player on the Bucks roster made a monetary pledge to help those in need.

As for what’s next to waste time, Antetokounmpo may be training to become a chess master.

NBA representatives continue referring to the situation as “fluid” and there is no time table for return to action. The CDC recently recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people be banned for at least the next two months.

ESPN further reported that NBA owners are preparing to be on hiatus for a three month minimum.

Related

Comments

comments