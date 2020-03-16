Former Packers TE Jimmy Graham reportedly agrees to deal with Chicago

Jimmy Graham is staying in the NFC North.

The former Green Bay Packers tight end has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

Jimmy Graham to the Bears on a two-year, $16 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Graham was cut by the Packers last week after two years with club, saving them $8 million in cap space. That came after he caught 93 passes and just five touchdowns the last two seasons.

Green Bay was thought to be in the market for a tight end, including Atlanta’s Austin Hooper. But he agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

As it stands, the Packers have just two tight ends — Jace Sternberger and Evan Baylis — currently signed for next year, though Robert Tonyan is an exclusive rights free agent and will almost certainly be back. It’s possible the team could look at the position in the draft if they don’t like anything else on the free agent market.

Related

Comments

comments