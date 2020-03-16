Former Badgers OL Rick Wagner reportedly set to sign with Packers

A little more than an hour after reportedly signing linebacker Chrisitan Kirskey, the Green Bay Packers have landed another recently cut free agent.

According to the NFL Network, the club has agreed to a deal with offensive tackle Rick Wagner. He was cut by the Detroit Lions last week after signing a five-year deal with them in 2017. Prior to that, he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Packers have agreed to terms with free agent RT Rick Wagner, formerly of the #Lions, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This signals what has become clear, that Bryan Bulaga is gone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Wagner was a standout at Wisconsin, starting at right tackle for 10 games in 2010 and then starting 27 games at left tackle the next two seasons. A former walk-on from West Allis, Wagner was taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Baltimore.

Wagner started 40 games for Detroit over the last three seasons.

The signing of the veteran tackle puts the chances of Green Bay re-signing Bryan Bulaga near zero. The Packers and Bulaga’s representatives had reportedly not talked to each other since the season ended in January.

Rick Wagner (Packers): $11M total over two years base pay with $2.25M base salaries each year, plus $1M third day 2021 league year roster bonus, $250K workout bonus annual, up to $750K total annual workout bonus, plus $2.75M playtime base escalator in 2021, $500K incentive 2020 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

