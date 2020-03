Two more popular annual events in Madison have been canceled as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez sent a message out Monday morning and it included the note that the Crazylegs Classic set for April 25 had been canceled, along with the UW varsity band concerts (April 16-18).

Here is the letter Alvarez sent out, along with a list of all the canceled UW events as a result of the virus:

