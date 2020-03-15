Wisconsin adds LB in 2021 class

The Wisconsin football team added the ninth commitment in its 2021 class early Sunday afternoon.
Linebacker Jake Chaney (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) announced his decision on Twitter.
MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN‼️ #ALLIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ur4p6KP1DZ
— Jake Chaney (@JakeChaney9) March 15, 2020
A 3-star recruit, Chaney is ranked as the 110th-best player in the state of Florida and the 33rd-best inside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Chaney chose the Badgers over offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and others.
With Chaney added to the class, 247Sports has the Badgers ranked No. 7 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.