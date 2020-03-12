WIAA cancels state tournaments, including boys and girls basketball

The winter season of high school sports in Wisconsin is over.

Late Thursday night, the WIAA announced it had canceled the rest of the winter sports season, including the girls and boys basketball tournaments. It comes in the wake of virtually the entire sports scene in the United States being put on hold or outright canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting much of the world.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

🚨 The Girls Basketball State Tourney, Boys Basketball Sectionals & Tournament will be canceled in response to evolving concerns over the COVID-19 spread. 🚨 We regret the lost opportunity for teams & the communities that have supported them. MORE INFO » https://t.co/DbRd0LoxUZ pic.twitter.com/PpwZ6c7X5d — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 13, 2020

The girls tournament actually got going Thursday in Green Bay with four games. All of them were played without the general public, as officials allowed only 88 people per team in to watch.

On the boy’s side, sectional semifinals were played Thursday night without the general public. The state tournament was slated to be played next week at the Kohl Center. But early in the evening hours, it was announced UW-Madison would no longer allow the tournament to take place on its campus. WIAA officials reportedly began looking for an alternate venue but in the end just canceled everything.

