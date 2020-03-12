Report: Boston Celtics leaving Milwaukee on Thursday

Updated at 9:40 am CST, Thursday.

The Boston Celtics are leaving Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Cedric Maxwell, the team’s radio color commentator said during a Boston radio appearance.

Cedric Maxwell tells @Toucherandrich that the #Celtics are scheduled to leave Milwaukee this morning. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 12, 2020

Multiple Boston media outlets were reporting that the Celtics were self-quarantining in Milwaukee.

They were scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, however, the NBA announced on Wednesday that games were “suspended” for the foreseeable future after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, also referred to as the Coronavirus.

Boston played in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, and travelled to Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

Team’s were advised to “self-quarantine” if they had contact with the Jazz within the past few weeks. The Celtics played Utah on Friday March, 6, a game Gobert started and played 33 minutes.

Enes Kanter posted a video to his Instagram story at approximately 1 pm CST of the team’s plane landing in Wisconsin.

To further confirm reports, @EnesKanter’s IG story confirms that the team landed in Milwaukee yesterday. He joked that they’re playing pool to try and stay in shape while games are cancelled. #Bucks #Celtics #NBA pic.twitter.com/KzhTWOT688 — Tony Cartagena (@TonyCartagena) March 12, 2020

The NBA has not yet announced a timetable for a return to play as they work with health officials to determine the appropriate next steps and further preventative measures.

BREAKING: Sister station in Boston reporting that Celtics team under self-quarantine after game with Utah Jazz player, who tested positive for Coronavirus. Team was supposed to play Bucks at Fiserv Forum tonight, but NBA is suspending the season. @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/TCPANQzUKY — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) March 12, 2020

The team is in Milwaukee. Our other Celtics writer was on this trip so I’m in Boston. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 12, 2020

