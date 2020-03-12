Report: Boston Celtics leaving Milwaukee on Thursday

Updated at 9:40 am CST, Thursday.

The Boston Celtics are leaving Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Cedric Maxwell, the team’s radio color commentator said during a Boston radio appearance.

Multiple Boston media outlets were reporting that the Celtics were self-quarantining in Milwaukee.

They were scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, however, the NBA announced on Wednesday that games were “suspended” for the foreseeable future after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, also referred to as the Coronavirus.

Boston played in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, and travelled to Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

Team’s were advised to “self-quarantine” if they had contact with the Jazz within the past few weeks. The Celtics played Utah on Friday March, 6, a game Gobert started and played 33 minutes.

Enes Kanter posted a video to his Instagram story at approximately 1 pm CST of the team’s plane landing in Wisconsin.

The NBA has not yet announced a timetable for a return to play as they work with health officials to determine the appropriate next steps and further preventative measures.

Comments

comments