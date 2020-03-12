MLB announces canceling of spring training, delaying regular season

Major League Baseball has made the decision to cancel all of their scheduled spring training games and to delay the start of the regular season for at least two weeks.

In a press release sent out by the league offices, the decision comes after a call “with all 30 clubs” and is direct response to “the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open their regular season at Miller Park on March 26 against the Chicago Cubs.

Team officials released the following statement.

Milwaukee’s training facility in Maryvale, AZ. is open tomorrow for an optional player workout, but then will be closed for the weekend. There is an 11 am practice scheduled for Monday, but will NOT be open to the public.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network provided further insight on the player’s plans to continue training, preparing for the eventual start of game play.

Before the official announcement, Ryan Braun said that he felt this decision was ultimately coming down, calling baseball “secondary.”

Through 17 Cactus League games this spring, the Brewers posted a 10-7 record.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke earlier in the day about the NBA suspending their season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple people involved with the organization said that the team will continue to act accordingly, following league directives related future scheduling.

Comments

comments