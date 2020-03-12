MLB announces canceling of spring training, delaying regular season

Major League Baseball has made the decision to cancel all of their scheduled spring training games and to delay the start of the regular season for at least two weeks.

In a press release sent out by the league offices, the decision comes after a call “with all 30 clubs” and is direct response to “the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open their regular season at Miller Park on March 26 against the Chicago Cubs.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

Team officials released the following statement.

Milwaukee’s training facility in Maryvale, AZ. is open tomorrow for an optional player workout, but then will be closed for the weekend. There is an 11 am practice scheduled for Monday, but will NOT be open to the public.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network provided further insight on the player’s plans to continue training, preparing for the eventual start of game play.

While spring games are canceled, players won’t be immediately leaving camps. There’s thought being given to teams holding practices at their own sites to remain in playing shape. Logistics are still being discussed but word now is that players will “hold tight” for now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020

Players with 2 different teams say their team has an optional workout tomorrow followed by 2 free days while logistics are worked out. The general chatter is that workouts will continue at the teams’ own sites with players having the option to go home if they feel the need. #MLB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020

Before the official announcement, Ryan Braun said that he felt this decision was ultimately coming down, calling baseball “secondary.”

Ryan Braun described this as an unprecedented situation and one that no one has any experience to rely on. He said it was very likely that spring training will be suspended and start of the season delayed. Multiple times said that baseball is secondary now. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) March 12, 2020

Through 17 Cactus League games this spring, the Brewers posted a 10-7 record.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke earlier in the day about the NBA suspending their season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s what Craig Counsell had to say earlier about the Coronavirus situation: pic.twitter.com/1yR1Jkdb8U — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) March 12, 2020

Multiple people involved with the organization said that the team will continue to act accordingly, following league directives related future scheduling.

Related

Comments

comments