Lambeau Field, Titletown public operations to close for two weeks

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a game to play for months but the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting business.

The team announced Thursday evening it would close public operations at Lambeau Field for at least the next two weeks.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in press release. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Among the businesses impacted include all those inside the Lambeau Field Atrium and all team-run activities in Titletown.

The club also said only critical staff would be allowed to work inside Lambeau Field with all others being required to work from home. Also, all business-related travel for coaches and scouts has been suspended.

That said, GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff are still working as if free agency will begin next week as is currently planned. Same with the coaches. Unclear whether the football facilities are open to any players who might still be in around. https://t.co/KVRq1d3IAr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 12, 2020

The full press release can be found here.

