Big Ten Tournament canceled

Wisconsin will not have a chance to add a conference tournament title to its resume this season.

The Big Ten announced Thursday morning that it was canceling the remainder of the conference tournament in response to concerns about COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.



The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

Two games were played Wednesday night in front of fans. The conference announced on Wednesday that the rest of the games would be played with limited spectators. But just minutes before Michigan and Rutgers were set to tipoff, the teams were pulled off the floor and the tournament was canceled.

Wisconsin was the No. 1 seed and would have played the winner of Rutgers and Michigan on Friday morning. The team was slated to leave Madison on Thursday afternoon.

The Big Ten’s decision came at nearly the same moment as the SEC, AAC, Conference USA and Big 12 among others canceled as well.

