Antetokounmpo OUT for at least two games

Milwaukee Bucks all-star MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss at least the next two games, according to the team.

The 2019 NBA MVP suffered a “minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee,” a diagnosis publicly released by the Bucks on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Friday night during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Antetokounmpo would undergo a precautionary MRI to diagnose the injury that caused him to noticeably limp during and after Friday’s game.

Giannis sustained a left leg injury Friday night. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee. He will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip. https://t.co/I2PYJH0kWU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2020

Milwaukee is currently 53-10, and lead the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference by 8.5 games.

The next two games include a Sunday evening matchup in Phoenix against the Suns, then on Monday in Denver against the Nuggets. Following the conclusion of their three-game road trip, the Bucks return to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for a Thursday night matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost Friday night’s game against the Lakers, 113-103. On Sunday, LeBron James encore’d his 37 point performance against Milwaukee with a victory over Kawhi Leonhard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the back-to-back performances, former NBA player and college basketball star, Jay Williams, of ESPN said that James officially surpassed Antetokounmpo in the MVP race.

LeBron James is ahead after this wknd in the MVP race. There is no doubt. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 8, 2020

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points per game, plus over 13 rebounds per game this season.

He will be re-evaluated next week before deciding his status before the game against Boston.

