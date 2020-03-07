Social media reacts to Wisconsin win the Big Ten

Wisconsin claimed at least a share of its first Big Ten title in five years on Saturday with a stirring comeback against Indiana on the road. It capped off a remarkable run over the last six weeks that included the Badgers winning eight-straight games to close out the season.

The accomplishment meant a little bit more considering the things the team has fought through going back to May with tragic car accident involving assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. That was followed by uncertainty around the eligibility of junior Micah Potter, second-leading scorer Kobe King leaving midseason and then strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigning.

In the end, though, coach Greg Gard and the Badgers came out on top. Afterwards, everyone took to social media to celebrate. Here’s some of the best:

We got a really big team 💯 We need some really B1G RINGS‼️ BIG‼️ TEN‼️ CHAMPIONS‼️#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/SSCfQltHX5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2020

Winners win. So proud of these dudes for the fight all year long. Let’s keep it rolling @BadgerMBB #4Moore — Josh Gasser (@JPGasser21) March 7, 2020

Everybody who doubted Gard (including me at times) needs to own up & give him his props & respect to win at least a share of the big ten title! #OnWisconsin — BCal (@brian_calhoun2) March 7, 2020

Greg Gard. Can't coach. Can't recruit. Can't develop talent. Greg Gard just won eight-straight games to claim a Big Ten Championship with 7 full scholarship players. pic.twitter.com/CDwA35O9g1 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 7, 2020

Man, who wouldn’t want to be part of that team… “direction” of the program looking just fine… 😉 — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 7, 2020

What a run https://t.co/Mgbc2PCmO8 — Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor11) March 7, 2020

Sure the team won a B1G title but do we know if Greg Gard is a good coach yet? — Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) March 7, 2020

Where they all at??? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/HtGR5WdlNm — Jon Leuer (@JonLeuer30) March 7, 2020

Greg Gard didn’t make the final cut for national coach of the year but he should now be the @B1GMBBall coach of the year. What a turnaround. https://t.co/EPS7P9fqQp — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 7, 2020

Well, they certainly did it for @Howard_Moore. What an incredible, improbable run by Wisconsin to win the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/TXkMcIAZvz — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 7, 2020

This team definitely found a galvanizing moment… https://t.co/vr0wVLcYCj — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 7, 2020

Greg Gard is amazing. Those seven dudes are amazing. — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) March 7, 2020

Eat it, haterz. — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) March 7, 2020

What a run for Greg Gard and Wisconsin to finish the season: Eight wins in a row and at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. https://t.co/a74gKxqr4z — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 7, 2020

Big Ten Champs! This team is a lot of fun. Never thought they’d be here in December #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/R8HKoKTCae — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 7, 2020

