Social media reacts to Wisconsin win the Big Ten

Wisconsin claimed at least a share of its first Big Ten title in five years on Saturday with a stirring comeback against Indiana on the road. It capped off a remarkable run over the last six weeks that included the Badgers winning eight-straight games to close out the season.

The accomplishment meant a little bit more considering the things the team has fought through going back to May with tragic car accident involving assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. That was followed by uncertainty around the eligibility of junior Micah Potter, second-leading scorer Kobe King leaving midseason and then strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigning.

In the end, though, coach Greg Gard and the Badgers came out on top. Afterwards, everyone took to social media to celebrate. Here’s some of the best:

