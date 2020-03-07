Giannis reportedly getting a ‘precautionary’ MRI on left knee

Milwaukee lost Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers and are now also dealing with an injury scare to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reigning NBA MVP fell hard on the floor in the second half of the game and injured his knee. He was able to stay in the game, but, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee.

The Greek Freak has dealt with a number of minor bumps and bruises this year, missing six games, four of which were medically related.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss to the Lakers as Milwaukee couldn’t overcome a 15-0 run by Los Angeles to open the second half. He was outplayed by the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 67 of LA’s 113 points.

The Bucks will be back in action on Sunday when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

Related

Comments

comments