Wisconsin announces new WR coach

Wisconsin has its new wide receivers coach.

The program announced Wednesday it had hired Alvis Whitted as Ted Gilmore’s replacement.

Whitted spent 2019 as the wide receivers coach for the Green Bay Packers but was not retained after the season. Prior to that, he was at Colorado State from 2012 to 2018. While there, he helped develop two players — Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup — into finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver in the country.

The 45-year-old had previous stops at UCLA and Millsaps College. That came after playing nine years as a wide receiver in the NFL. A seventh-round pick out of North Carolina State, Whitted played for Jacksonville, Atlanta and Oakland, racking up 74 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns.

Whitted will take over a veteran wide receiver room but must also replace the production of Quintez Cephus and AJ Taylor.

Wisconsin will open spring practice March 10.

