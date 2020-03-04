Not surprisingly, TE Jimmy Graham is reportedly not expected back with the Packers

In unsurprising news, Jimmy Graham is not expected back with the Green Bay Packers.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is expected to move on from the tight end after two seasons. Graham has one year left on his $30 million contract and his departure would free up $8 million in cap space for the Packers.

One potential play-maker hitting the market: #Packers TE Jimmy Graham is not expected back in Green Bay, sources say. The move with the 33-year old former free agent signing is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2020

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said no official move had been made on Graham yet.

While @RapSheet is right that no one expects Jimmy Graham to be back with the Packers, I’m told nothing has been done yet as far as his impending release. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 4, 2020

Graham never became the true playmaker the team was hoping for at the position. He’s managed to produce just 93 catches and a total of five touchdowns over the past two years, though he did have a solid postseason in January.

Green Bay reportedly has interest in targeting Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper, who will be a free agent. He is a two-time Pro Bowl player that’s managed 10 scores the last couple of seasons.

The team is also high on Jace Sternberger. A third-round pick last spring, an injury kept him off the field until early November. He ended up playing in eight games, including both postseason contests. All three of his career catches came in the playoffs, as did his first touchdown.

Elsewhere at the position, veteran Mercedes Lewis is an unrestricted free agent but could return, while Robert Tonyan is an exclusive rights free agent and will be back.

Related

Comments

comments