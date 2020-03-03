Holiday hockey tournament coming to Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is getting a hockey tournament.

It was announced this morning that the first ever Holiday Face-Off would be held at the venue in Milwaukee on December 28-29, 2020.

Along with Wisconsin, the tournament will include Clarkson, Arizona State and Connecticut. There will be semifinals on the 28th and then a title game and third-place game on the 29th.

This is not the first college hockey tournament to be played in Milwaukee. Wisconsin actually hosted the Badger Hockey Showdown at the Bradley Center from 1989 to 2003.

“It’s been 15 years since we played in the city, so we are extremely excited to return,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato stated in a press release. “When we were approached to play in the tournament, it was an easy decision. Fiserv Forum is a beautiful building and Milwaukee is a great hockey town so we feel lucky. We’re really looking forward to a great experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

According to a press release, tickets for the event will go on sale March 5 at 11 a.m.

