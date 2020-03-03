Badgers’ path to Big Ten title in their hands

Wisconsin’s path to a Big Ten title is back in its hands.

Thanks to Rutgers taking down No. 9 Maryland earlier Tuesday night, the Badgers are just a 1/2 game back of the Terrapins and No. 16 Michigan State. If they beat Northwestern Wednesday night, they’ll join the other two schools in first place with one game to play. No. 23 Illinois could join that trio with a win at No. 19 Ohio State on Thursday.

What it all means is if Wisconsin wins its final two games — against the Wildcats and at Indiana on Saturday — the Badgers will, at worst, earn a share of their first conference title since 2015. They could earn a share if they split their final two games, but that would involve Michigan State and Maryland losing their final game, both of which are at home.

If UW, the Spartans and the Terrapins end in a three-way tie for first place, the Badgers — by virtue of their better overall record against the other two teams — would be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. If it’s a four-way tie involving Illinois, Wisconsin would be the No. 3 seed.

The Badgers have won four Big Ten regular season titles since 2002, but just one since 2008. Coach Greg Gard was a part of all four of those title teams, but has not one a championship as head coach.

Related

Comments

comments