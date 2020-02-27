Wesley Matthews: Be a good human

When the Milwaukee Bucks signed Wesley Matthews this past off-season, they knew exactly what to expect on the court.

He’s a lock-down defender, consistent three-point threat and veteran presence in the locker room.

Adding him to the roster also benefits Milwaukee off-the-court as well. The Wisconsin native, who played college basketball for Marquette, is regarded as one of the more charitable players in the NBA, unafraid to put his face at the forefront of community initiatives while striving to consistently impact others.

On Thursday evening, in front of a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Matthews announced a partnership with Cousins Subs that will help ensure local youth have winter coats to keep them warm and protected from the unpredictable Wisconsin climate.

“To do something that benefits the state and benefits the city, a city that I love and a state that I love,” Matthews said at the Cousins Subs on 65th and Greenfield in Milwaukee. “To be able to do something, and give back, and to just be good humans.

“At the end of the day, above anything else, pro-athlete or whatever your job title is, the most important thing is to be a good human.”

Throughout his career, Matthews has done everything from assisting build bicycles for less-fortunate youth in Dallas to donating enough Peanut Butter and Jelly to make 20,000 sandwiches, ensuring that kids had food to eat during the summer months.

From now until March 2, bring a new or gently used coat to one of four Cousins Subs locations in Milwaukee and it will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club. In return, donors will receive a coupon for a free sub.

“We at Cousins Subs share Wesley Matthews’ belief that it’s important to give it all you have at work and in the community,” Cousins Subs Vice President of Marketing Justin McCoy said in a press release. “We’re proud to support a servant-minded athlete like Matthews as he works to make Milwaukee a better place to live, study and play for the youth who will receive coats through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.”

At the “tip-off” event, Matthews sat and ate at a table with the kids. They asked him questions on a variety of topics, including playing soccer as a child and his favorite music to listen to before a game.

Bango made his rounds, handing out winter hats to people in attendance, and of course tending to the register and drive-thru window.

“If you see someone that needs help, you help them,” Matthews said. If you’re in a position where you can help them, do it. You take care of yourself, you take care of your family, you take care of your friends, and they all do the same things.

“That’s what we are doing here and that’s what I am excited to do.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs were also represented by Deonte Lewis, their Chief Philanthropy Officer, who thanked Wesley for giving back to the clubs. Clubs that Lewis visited as a youth in Milwaukee as well.

“These coats represent hope,” he said. “What we’re showing young people that may not have a coat, may not have a book bag, or may not have the necessary things to get through this blistering cold.

“We want to be thankful and appreciative of us being selected as beneficiaries of this.”

The Cousins Suns accepting donations are located on 65th and Greenfield, 2900 N. Oakland Ave.

1612 W. Wisconsin Ave. and 1150 Miller Park Way.

“If something as simple as putting a coat on somebody’s back can make their day a little bit better then I am glad and I am proud to be partnering with Cousins to help make that happen,” Matthews said.

“Just excited to be back home and doing something for the state.”

