#MilwaukeeStrong

Following a horrific and tragic shooting, that claimed five innocent lives, at the Miller Brewery in Milwaukee on Wednesday, multiple public figures and athletes have expressed their empathy, sadness and grief for everyone affected.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell discussed it at length at the team’s practice facility in Arizona. MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy posted the video.

The team honored victims with black ribbons on their uniforms, added a sign to their dugout and held a moment of silence before throwing the first pitch in today’s spring training game.

MVP Christian Yelich posted a ‘Milwaukee Strong’ image to his twitter page.

The Milwaukee Bucks posted the following comments to their social media.

And while addressing the media on Thursday, head coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following

“Very very sad,” he said somberly. “Our thoughts are with the families and the people that were affected. It’s just really really unfortunate and sad. Our players hearts and thoughts are with them.”

Comments

comments