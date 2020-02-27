Following a horrific and tragic shooting, that claimed five innocent lives, at the Miller Brewery in Milwaukee on Wednesday, multiple public figures and athletes have expressed their empathy, sadness and grief for everyone affected.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell discussed it at length at the team’s practice facility in Arizona. MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy posted the video.

Craig Counsell and the Brewers talked about the Milwaukee shooting in their morning meeting. Here’s Counsell reflecting on the tragedy: pic.twitter.com/xGOwqxOzxU — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 27, 2020

The team honored victims with black ribbons on their uniforms, added a sign to their dugout and held a moment of silence before throwing the first pitch in today’s spring training game.

.@Brewers are wearing these black ribbons today to honor the lives lost on Wednesday at @MolsonCoors #MilwaukeeStrong pic.twitter.com/4eNzDS9Rbv — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 27, 2020

MVP Christian Yelich posted a ‘Milwaukee Strong’ image to his twitter page.

Very heartbreaking to hear about the tragedy in Milwaukee today. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone at MolsonCoors. #MilwaukeeStrong pic.twitter.com/HbWxc4ifnz — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) February 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks posted the following comments to their social media.

The people of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum are heartbroken by today’s horrific tragedy that took place in our community at Molson Coors. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 27, 2020

And while addressing the media on Thursday, head coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following

“Very very sad,” he said somberly. “Our thoughts are with the families and the people that were affected. It’s just really really unfortunate and sad. Our players hearts and thoughts are with them.”

