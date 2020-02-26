Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor ready to show off his speed to NFL teams

INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone that’s watched Jonathan Taylor over his three record-breaking seasons with Wisconsin knows the running back has some serious speed. His exploits on the high school track (I don’t know if you’ve heard or not but he was a two-time state champion in the 100 meters) before he even showed up in Madison should have been enough evidence. But for some reason, as the 21-year-old stood at a podium as part of the NFL Combine Wednesday morning, he found himself having to answer questions about his top-end speed.

“I really don’t feel disrespected because on film, usually, when a bigger guy is fast, it kind of looks like he’s really smooth. It doesn’t look like he’s moving as fast,” said the 226-pound Taylor. “But when you look at the film, I’m running away from people.”

Taylor’s stats back that up. He had 28 runs of 30 or more yards in his career, 19 of 40 or more yards, 10 of 50 or more yards and seven of 60 or more yards.

“Show that long distance speed,” Taylor said when asked what his goals were during the testing portion. “I mean, I’m sure it shows up on film, but they still want to put a time on a sheet of paper, so making sure I’m able to lock that in.”

No Wisconsin running back has gone lower than 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine since Michael Bennett in 2001. But Taylor’s goal it to be in the 4.4-second range.

“I’m really looking forward to going in there and run fast,” Taylor said. “The same guy that you see every Saturday taking it the distance in Camp Randall (is the) same guy I’m looking forward to being when I take that line in the forty.”

No action for Biadasz

Wisconsin has four players at the combine, but only three will be working out and going through drills.

Center Tyler Biadasz told reporters Wednesday that he underwent surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder and would miss the testing portions of the combine.

“It wasn’t necessarily an injury. I was never limited. It was just a lingering issue. Not really an issue, but just a little pain here and there,” Biadasz said. “We just don’t want anything lingering on to OTAs or rookie camp, so I just got (it) done.”

In addition to missing the combine, Biadasz said he won’t be cleared until mid-April, meaning he’ll also miss Wisconsin’s pro day next month.

Biadasz started all 41 games the Badgers played the last three seasons and earned the Rimington Award in 2019 as the top center in the nation.

Strong start for Cephus

The on-field drills at the combine will begin Thursday night, but Wisconsin wide receive Quintez Cephus got off to a good start when his position group did the bench press Wednesday. He put up 225 pounds 23 times — at the time, the most of any prospect.

The 23 reps is the most by a Wisconsin wide receiver since at least 2000. Now, the ProFootballReference.com database only shows three others having actually done the bench press, with Nick Toon getting 18 in 2012.

However, when you compare Cephus to all the other wide receivers, it’s still an impressive number. In fact, only eight players have ever put up more reps than him.

Badger roommates

Every player has a roommate during the combine but Taylor thought he fell through the cracks and landed himself a solo room. It was not to be.

“I thought you were going to room by position or something like that,” Taylor said. “So when I didn’t have another running back in the room, and everyone was in the chat saying, ‘Yeah, I already have my roommate, I thought I had the room to myself. Then Tyler walked in. That was awesome.”

Tyler is Tyler Biadasz. The two hadn’t had a chance to really talk since Wisconsin’s loss in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Taylor prepped for the combine in Arizona, while Biadasz was in California. Being together in the room allowed them to reconnect.

