Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers explains his reasons for voting no on new CBA

Players across the NFL will vote on a new collective bargaining agreement in the next couple of weeks. It’s a deal that was negotiated by NFL owners and the NFLPA’s executive committee over the last year. The highlights included adding a 17th game to the schedule and expanding the playoffs.

The owners voted last week to approve the deal that would bring labor peace to the NFL for the next 10 years. Despite the executive committee voting 7-4 against it, the plan still moved forward to be voted on by the 32 NFLPA player representatives Wednesday morning. After hours of talks, the plan was approved on a vote of 17-14 with one player abstaining.

It was reported by ESPN during the day that among those pushing back against the plan was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His biggest issue, reportedly, was the players did not get enough in return to be OK with a plan that added a 17th game. Early Wednesday night, Rodgers took to social media to lay out his exact issues.

The plan will be voted on by the entire NFLPA membership over the next few weeks.

Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

