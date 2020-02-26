Kobe King reportedly has a new home

Kobe King will reportedly not be leaving the Big Ten.

According to 247Sports.com’s Evan Daniels, the former Wisconsin guard has committed to Nebraska.

Source: Wisconsin transfer Kobe King just verbally committed to Nebraska. Has two years of eligibility remaining. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) February 26, 2020

King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer when he left the program at the end of January, saying the program was no longer a fit for him personally or as a player.

The Cornhuskers have struggled mightily this season under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg. They are just 7-20 overall and 2-14 in Big Ten play.

According to Rivals.com, Nebraska will pursue an NCAA waiver to get King eligible to play next season. It may not matter, though, as there is a proposal that could pass this spring that would allow all Division I players the opportunity to transfer once without having to sit out.

Since King’s departure, the Badgers are 5-2, including their current season-high four-game winning streak. They will travel to Michigan on Thursday.

