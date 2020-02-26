Brewers reportedly agree to contract extension with RHP Freddy Peralta

The Milwaukee Brewers are buying in to Freddy Peralta.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the club has agreed to a 5-year, $15.5 million deal with the righty.

Freddy Peralta deal with #Brewers, per source: Five years, $15.5M plus two club options that could bring value to $30M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 26, 2020

Peralta began last year as part of the starting rotation for Milwaukee but struggled after a solid rookie campaign. In eight starts, he had an ERA of 7.07. But he was better coming out of the bullpen, going 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA. That included a really good final month of the year in which he allowed just two earned runs and had 20 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings.

The 23-year-old has thrown mostly fastballs through his first two years in the majors, but added a slider to his game this offseason.

