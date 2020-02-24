Wisconsin TE calls it a career

When Wisconsin opens spring practice next month, tight end Luke Benzschawel will not be there.

The junior announced on social media Monday that due to numerous knee injuries his football career was over.

Benzschawel played in 15 games over three seasons, but struggled to stay healthy. The latest injury came in fall camp last August when his leg got rolled up on during a scrimmage. He underwent surgery and missed the entire year.

Wisconsin was expecting Benzschawel to be a big part of the run game, just as he was when he played in 10 games in 2018. Without him, and several young guys not ready to play, the Badgers moved an offensive lineman, Cormac Sampson, back to tight end to serve in a lot of their two tight end packages.

Tight end coach Mickey Turner said at the Rose Bowl that he expects redshirt freshmen Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff to provide some much needed help at the position for junior Jake Ferguson in 2020.

Luke Benzschawel was one of the three Benzschawel brothers that has or will play for the Badgers. Beau Benzschawel was a four-year starter at guard/tackle for Wisconsin (2015-2018) and is now with the Detroit Lions. The youngest brother, P.J. Benzschawel, is part of the Badgers 2021 recruiting class. A 4-star recruit, he’s ranked as the top player in the state of Wisconsin and is a top-25 offensive tackle in the country.

