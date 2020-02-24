Milwaukee Brewers: Spring Training Recap

There are 60 players in the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse to start Spring Training.

The Wisconsin Sports Zone was live in Arizona, watching practices, meeting with players, coaches and team employees, covering their first week of full squad practices.

In case you missed any of the content, there are stories about honoring Jackie Robinson, recovering from injury and bringing your puppy to work, among others.

Enjoy!

Stories:

Owner Mark Attanasio says the team operated at a loss in 2019.

When Brock Holt was deciding whether or not to sign with Milwaukee, he called one of his best friends, former Brewers third baseman, Travis Shaw. Shaw spoke exclusively with The Wisconsin Sports Zone.

Lorenzo Cain has a custom shirt he wears under his uniform for every single game. It pays tribute to Jackie Robinson.

Corbin Burnes completely changed his off-season approach as he tries to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Manager Craig Counsell is a fan of the adjustment.

Corey Knebel battles back from Tommy John surgery. All of his favorite activities were off-limits during rehab.

Audio:

Corbin Burnes joined The Good (Sports) Land Podcast. There’s also audio from Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Counsell.

Listen to the exclusive conversation with Travis Shaw about offering a recommendation on Milwaukee to Brock Holt.

Newly acquired pitcher Shelby Miller joins the podcast. Does he have any ghost stories from the times he travelled to Milwaukee as an opponent.

Ed Sedar bring his puppy, Squirt, to the clubhouse. He always appears to be having the most fun on the baseball field. Especially when throwing batting practice to the outfielders.

Corey Knebel talks about his off-season and the “gut punch” it was to watch the team in the playoffs.

Sights and sounds

Josh Hader’s first live batting practice session of the season. Throwing against the new guy, Brock holt.

Holt v Hader. Off one practice pitch two years later I can say that the #Brewers totally would have beat the Red Sox in that World Series. pic.twitter.com/cnjwHNeabk — Tony Cartagena (@TonyCartagena) February 20, 2020

Ryan Braun takes his first reps at first base.

Practice makes perfect | Ryan Braun takings reps at 1B. #Brewers pic.twitter.com/xZS7vkqcSt — Tony Cartagena (@TonyCartagena) February 20, 2020

Catchers taking part in a unique drill.

Hard angle to catch, but the #Brewers catchers are taking reps while balancing on a beam. Talk about getting your quads RIPPED! pic.twitter.com/jrdx1X9Akk — Tony Cartagena (@TonyCartagena) February 19, 2020

Probably the most fun moment of the week, just listen to Lo Cain discuss Milk with Christian Yelich.

Yeli’s knee looks fine. The important stuff here is Lo Cain telling him he needs to drink whole milk for stronger bones. “Not that 2%” #Brewers 😂 pic.twitter.com/6pEIJMoMRZ — Tony Cartagena (@TonyCartagena) February 19, 2020

