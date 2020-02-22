Packers re-sign kicker Mason Crosby

Green Bay’s all-time leading scorer is sticking around for a few more years.

Kicker Mason Crosby has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract that will keep him with the only team he’s played for since being drafted in 2007.

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB! — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 22, 2020

Crosby is coming off the best year of his career. The 35-year-old hit on 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of his kicks and missed just one extra point. He was automatic inside the 40-yard-line, going 13-for-13, while also hitting a pair of game-winning kicks.

Since being taken in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, the Colorado product has been reliable for the club. He’s made 81.0 percent of his kicks over his 13 years in the league and that success and longevity shows up in the Packers record book. Crosby passed his predecessor, Ryan Longwell, in 2015 for the most points in franchise history and he now sits at 1,575.

Crosby was due to become an unrestricted free agent next month. His signing leaves the Packers with several other veterans to make decisions on, including right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Free agency opens March 18.

