Wisconsin WR coach leaving for Michigan State

Wisconsin is in the market for a new wide receivers coach.

After five years in Madison, Ted Gilmore is headed to Michigan State to be the new tight ends coach.

We are excited to announce that Ted Gilmore is joining @Coach_mtucker's offensive staff as a tight ends coach! Coach Gilmore has coached numerous NFL players, draft picks & All-Americans, and was named the 2011 WR Coach of the Year when he was at USC. Welcome Coach Gilmore! pic.twitter.com/lBy0p5Zo0w — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 21, 2020

Gilmore joined coach Paul Chryst’s first staff in 2015 after three years with the Oakland Raiders. He had previous college stops at Nebraska, USC, Colorado and Purdue, among others.

A good recruiter, Gilmore was a big part of the Badgers landing the likes of wide receivers AJ Taylor, and Quintez Cephus, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, running back Nakia Watson and cornerback Caesar Williams.

Under Gilmore’s guidance, Cephus had a breakout 2019 season, catching 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns. Cephus declared for the NFL Draft after the season and was invited to the NFL Combine. He’s likely to be the first player Gilmore coached at UW to be drafted.

Additionally, Gilmore oversaw the development of Taylor, who finished with 1,316 yards receiving (top-25 all-time in UW history). Two other receivers, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, have combined for 21 touchdowns in their first three seasons with the Badgers.

Gilmore was the fourth-highest paid assistant on Wisconsin’s staff in 2019. According to USA Today, he made $395,200, which trailed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and special teams coordinator Chris Haering. Gilmore starting salary in 2015 was $265,000.

