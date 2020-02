On this week’s show, we chat with former Badgers Brian Butch, Josh Gasser and Mike Bruesewitz about the win over Purdue, a late season surge by Wisconsin’s backcourt and the crowd at the Kohl Center.

UW forward Aleem Ford also joins to talk about his big day against Purdue, his growing confidence, having D’Mitrik Trice as a roommate and more.

Related

Comments

comments