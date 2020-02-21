2020 Bracketology: Wisconsin looking good for return trip to NCAA tourney

Wisconsin has won three straight games and will look to make it four on Sunday when Rutgers comes to town. If the Badgers do extend their winning streak, it will add another quality win to what is a pretty nice looking NCAA Tournament resume already.

The highlight of that body of work is all of their Quadrant 1 wins. That number is among the more important factors when the tournament selection committee builds the field of 68. As of Friday, coach Greg Gard’s club had seven of them, tied for the eighth-most of any school in the country. It’s why, despite being just six games above .500 at 16-10, most experts believe Wisconsin is firmly in the tournament with five games to go in the regular season.

Here’s how various sites have the Badgers seeded:

ESPN: No. 7 seed vs Oklahoma (Greensboro)

CBSSports.com: No. 8 seed vs USC (Omaha)

Bracketville: No. 7 seed vs Wichita State (Greensboro)

The Bracketeer: No. 7 seed vs Florida (Greensboro)

SBNation: No. 7 seed

T-Rank: No. 6 seed

