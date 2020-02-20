Bucks, Giannis roll to easy win in Detroit

Milwaukee returned from the NBA All-Star break Thursday night and did so in impressive fashion.

Powered by 33 points and 16 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks rolled to a 126-106 rout of Detroit.

The game was over almost before it began. With key injuries and a lot of roster turnover, the Pistons were no match for Milwaukee. The Bucks led by 14 at the end of the first quarter, by 29 at the half and by 31 in the third quarter. Detroit outscored Milwaukee by seven in the fourth quarter but it was not nearly enough.

Milwaukee got 28 points and eight rebounds from Khris Middleton, while Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez combined for 37.

The Pistons were led by former Bucks forward Christian Wood. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Another former Milwaukee player, Thon Maker, had 11 points.

Milwaukee has now won the first three games in the series against Detroit and haven’t actually lost to the Pistons since Feb. 28, 2018.

The Bucks improved to an NBA-best 47-8 with the win, including a 22-5 mark on the road. They’ll come home now to face Philadelphia on Saturday.

