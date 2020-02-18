NCAA committee unveils proposal that would allow transfers to be immediately eligible

Earlier this month, the Big Ten became the first conference to support the idea of giving student-athletes a one-time exception of being able to transfer to a new school without having to sit out a year. The ACC followed suit this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed that a working group made up of members from the NCAA’s Division I Council have built a proposal that would make it a reality for everyone.

According to an article on NCAA.org, the Transfer Waiver Working Group have put together a plan that would allow for first-time four-year transfers in all sports to compete right away if they receive a transfer release from their previous school, leave their previous school academically eligible, maintain their academic progress at the new school and they leave under no dislplincary suspension.

Those are the same rules in place for Division I athletes in all sports right now other than football, basketball, hockey and baseball.

Right now, the only way to play without sitting out a season is to receive a waiver from the NCAA. But that process was not always handled the same way for each person. Some would be granted waivers, while players with similar circumstances were not.

The rule change would mean that in the future athletes like Wisconsin’s Micah Potter, who was forced to sit out a full year, would be eligible to play immediately.

Officials are expected to work with student representatives, conference offices and the various coaching associations in getting feedback on the rule before presenting it during a meeting in April of the Division I Council. If approved, it could go into effect for the 2020-2021 academic year.

