Former Badgers WR charged in double homicide

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El was arrested and charged in a double homicide this weekend.

Janesville police held a press conference Saturday announcing the 33-year-old had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El turned himself in to police in Illinois.

The two women were shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 near a travel center on Highway 14. Police said the two were alive when they arrived but both later died at the hospital.

Authorities said video from the travel center showed the two women leaving in an SUV and that the investigation found evidence that Randle El was in the area and expected to meet up with them.

Randle El played for Wisconsin from 2004 to 2007, appearing in 22 games. He was previously in jail for roughly four years after abducting his daughter at gunpoint in 2014. While with the Badgers, he was twice charged with battery, including for punching a teammate.

