Brad Davison’s career game helps Wisconsin take care of Nebraska

For the first time in more than a month Wisconsin has won on the road.

The Badgers went to Lincoln and took care of Nebraska 81-64 Saturday afternoon. It was their first win away from Madison since Jan. 11 at Penn State.

After hitting a school record 18 3-pointers against the Cornhuskers last month, Wisconsin was hot from beyond the arc again. The club combined to hit 15 of 31 shots from deep. That included a school-record tying eight from guard Brad Davison. He went 8-for-11, finishing with 30 points, which tied a career-high. For perspective, Davison had 30 points combined in his last five games.

His backcourt mate, D’Mitrik Trice, did his part, too, going 5-for-6 from distance and ending up with 15 points.

The game, like it was in Madison, saw the Badgers lead 39-38 at halftime. Playing without forward Nate Reuvers for much of the first 20 minutes, forward Micah Potter took advantage of an undersized Nebraska front. He had 11 of his 15 points and four of his seven rebounds before the break.

In the second half, Wisconsin managed to pull away thanks to a 20-2 run that was fueled by Davison and Trice. The duo either scored or assisted on every basket in the run. Trice finished with five assists for the game and not a single turnover.

The win pushed the Badgers to 15-10 on the year and 8-6 in Big Ten play. It also gave them back-to-back wins for the first time since beating Penn State and Maryland last month.

Wisconsin will come home to face Rutgers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

