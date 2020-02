On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Brian Butch and Mike Bruesewitz — talk about the win over Ohio State, the Badgers road woes and the Erik Helland situation. BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara also joins the show to discuss whether there is any fallout on the recruiting trail as a result of Helland’s resignation.

