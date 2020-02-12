Bucks fall at Indiana in final game before All-Star Break

The Milwaukee Bucks are no longer undefeated this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the reigning NBA MVP back in Milwaukee caring for his newborn son, coach Mike Budenholzer’s club fell 118-111 to Indiana in the final game before the All-Star Break.

The Pacers led by as many as 25 in the first half, but the Bucks rallied, cutting the deficit to 11 at the end of the third quarter and getting within four points in the fourth quarter. Indiana had an answer, though, building the lead back to 17 and were never really challenged the rest of the way.

Second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo led the way for Milwaukee, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds, as the Bucks fell to 5-1 without Antetokounmpo. Forward Khris Middleton added 17, while guards Eric Bledsoe and Sterling Brown combined for 29. In his debut with the club, forward Marvin Williams had nine points and four rebounds. With him on the floor, Milwaukee outscored the Pacers by 20.

Indiana got 35 points from forward T.J. Warren and 17 points from former Bucks’ guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The game was the final one before the NBA All-Star Break and it left Milwaukee at 46-8 on the year. That’s the best record in the league and gives the Bucks a 6.5-game lead on Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee is now off until next Thursday when it will face Detroit on the road.

