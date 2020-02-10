Bucks announce signing of Marvin Williams

Marvin Williams is officially a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team announced the signing late Monday afternoon. Milwaukee requested waivers on forward Dragan Bender earlier in the day to make room on the roster.

Williams joins the Bucks after having his contract bought out by Charlotte. He was averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the Hornets, while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The second pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, (one pick after Milwaukee took Andrew Bogut) Williams spent time with Atlanta and Utah before playing for Charlotte since 2014. For his career, Williams shot 36.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Williams, 33, will bring some postseason experience to the Bucks bench, having played in 49 playoff games during his career.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound, Williams will wear No. 20 with Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments