Report: Marvin Williams to sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were quiet at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but they’re reportedly making some noise on the buyout market.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Marvin Williams is planning to sign with Milwaukee, after he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams, 33, is averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assist per game this season, but is known more for his veteran presence, defensive prowess and ability to hit catch-and-shoot three-point shots.

In 2005, the Bucks held the NBA’s No.1 overall draft pick and were torn between drafting Andrew Bogut and Williams. Ultimately, the team selected Bogut and Williams was picked No.2 by the Atlanta Hawks.

He has played for three teams throughout his 15 year career, Atlanta, the Utah Jazz and Charlotte.

Well respected amongst his peers, Williams was thought to be a hot commodity after his buyout. Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics, who played with Williams in Charlotte, admitted he spent a month trying to recruit him to Boston.

Walker’s reaction when learning that Williams selected Milwaukee, was, in a word, priceless.

With the addition, Bucks general manager Jon Horst will have to cut a current member of the roster.

