Report: Marvin Williams to sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were quiet at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but they’re reportedly making some noise on the buyout market.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Marvin Williams is planning to sign with Milwaukee, after he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams, 33, is averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assist per game this season, but is known more for his veteran presence, defensive prowess and ability to hit catch-and-shoot three-point shots.

Marvin Williams — a tremendous veteran shooter — headed to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team with the NBA’s best record. https://t.co/GbPOJ99YMw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020

In 2005, the Bucks held the NBA’s No.1 overall draft pick and were torn between drafting Andrew Bogut and Williams. Ultimately, the team selected Bogut and Williams was picked No.2 by the Atlanta Hawks.

He has played for three teams throughout his 15 year career, Atlanta, the Utah Jazz and Charlotte.

Well respected amongst his peers, Williams was thought to be a hot commodity after his buyout. Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics, who played with Williams in Charlotte, admitted he spent a month trying to recruit him to Boston.

Just caught up with Kemba in the hallway and he said he genuinely had spent a month trying to recruit Marvin Williams to Boston. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 8, 2020

Walker’s reaction when learning that Williams selected Milwaukee, was, in a word, priceless.

Kemba Walker’s reaction to Marvin Williams getting bought out and planning to sign with the Bucks: “Damn!” pic.twitter.com/pULuFlqrOW — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 8, 2020

With the addition, Bucks general manager Jon Horst will have to cut a current member of the roster.

