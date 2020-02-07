Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play under the lights at Lambeau Field

Wisconsin will play at least two night games in 2020.

The program announced Friday that its game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Can't wait to 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙥 back into this place Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame ▪️ Oct. 3 ▪️ Lambeau Field Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nBpLDWn2AP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 7, 2020

It was already announced the Badgers season opener against Indiana will be a night game on Sept. 4.

The matchup with the Fighting Irish is the first of two games between the schools, with the other taking place in 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago. The game this fall will see the two teams play for the first time since 1964. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6-2.

For Wisconsin, this will be the second time it has played at the home of the Green Bay Packers. The Badgers opened the 2016 season at the historic venue and beat No. 5 LSU 16-14.

