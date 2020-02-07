Fantasy draft: Team Giannis

The rosters are officially set.

Sitting in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room on Thursday night, in front of a TNT camera crew, Giannis Antetokounmpo drafted NBA superstars Kemba Walker, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler, among others to compete on Team Giannis during the NBA’s 2020 All-Star Game.

Loyalty runs in Antetokounmpo’s DNA, though. With the first pick of the reserve pool, he stuck to his word and drafted teammate Khris Middleton.

The duo is averaging a combined 50.5 points per game this season.

Antetokounmpo said he was looking to draft players who are going to “play hard” and help his team win. His competitive nature is always on display, knowing he wants to avenge last year’s 178-164 loss to Team LeBron.

LeBron James drafted Damian Lillard with his first pick of the reserves.

The Reserves Round of the 2020 #NBAAllStarDraft with Team Captains LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4R3SgOh1zp — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 7, 2020

The rest of the Team Giannis roster includes Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell.

Team Giannis is playing to benefit “After School Matters,” a charitable organization that focuses on providing after school activities, mentoring and tutoring.

