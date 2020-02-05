Report: Wisconsin looking into alleged racial slur made in presence of Kobe King

There is a new twist to the Kobe King story at Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the school is investigating an allegation that a racial slur was made with King present. UW released a statement to the newspaper during halftime of the Badgers loss at Minnesota.

“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it,” Doherty said, reading the statement. “Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness. “There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”

King announced last Wednesday he was leaving the program after 2 1/2 seasons. In his statement, he said the program was no longer a fit for him personally or as a player. King then told the Wisconsin State Journal that he took issue with the way coach Greg Gard treated players, saying he felt like a servant and that Gard only cared about him as it pertained to winning basketball games. However, King made no mention of the alleged racist remark to Polzin.

The redshirt sophomore intends to transfer to another school for the remainder of his career. NCAA rules mandate players be at a school for a year before being eligible, which would leave King with just one year to play. However, the La Crosse native could use the alleged incident as an argument to get a waiver from the NCAA to play right away.

King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season and started 19 of 21 games.

