Milwaukee Bucks: News and notes

The Milwaukee Bucks are 43-7 and currently hold a seven game over the Toronto Raptors for first-place in the Eastern Conference. Their central division lead over the Indiana Pacers is a whopping 12-game advantage.

February will be an interesting month for the team. Not only do they have an eight-day vacation thanks to the NBA’s annual All-Star weekend, but they also play the Philadelphia 76ers twice and Raptors once during an eight-game stretch.

Milwaukee lost to Philadelphia in a rather non-competitive game on Christmas Day.

The other teams they play during that span include the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Five opponents with an above .500 winning percentage in eight games.

March will come in like a lion as well, with three consecutive games against the Miami Heat, Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.

They let Pat dunk

Reserve guard Pat Connaughton knows he’ll be an underdog in the 2020 slam dunk contest, but that doesn’t mean he’s backing away from the challenge. It was officially announced this past week that he’ll compete against Derrick Jones Jr., Dwight Howard and Aaron Gordon as part of All-Star Saturday night in Chicago.

Two-time all-star Khris Middleton will represent Milwaukee in the game on Sunday, but he’ll also partake in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Middleton dribble and shoot his way around a course against the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Patrick Beverly, Derrick Rose, Jayson Tatum and others.

Middleton has played in 43 games this season, he missed seven due to a thigh injury. In those games he’s managed to keep his membership in the 50-40-90 club. He’s currently averaging 51 percent shooting from the floor, 44 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Off-the-court, Donte DiVincenzo seems rather calm and cool at all times. On-the-court, he’s a fiery competitor who hasn’t shown signs of shying away from the big moment. Over his last ten games he’s averaging 11 points per game on 50 percent shooting.

This will be news when it doesn’t happen. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. He has won the award in every month of this season, plus eight of the last nine awards overall. Spoiler alert, Antetokounmpo will more than likely be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in February as well. Probably March.

