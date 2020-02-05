Badgers blown out in Minnesota

Wisconsin’s early season road woes have returned at an inopportune time.

After blowout losses at Michigan State and Purdue in January, the Badgers got pummeled once again, this time falling at Minnesota 70-52.

Coach Greg Gard’s club gave up a season-high 45 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break. Things got worse after halftime, with the Gophers building their lead by as many as 22. After shooting 42.0 percent from the field this season — ranked 262nd in the country — the Badgers allowed Minnesota to hit on 54.5 percent of its shots in the first half, including 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Defense wasn’t the only issue. Wisconsin shot just 28.4 percent from the field, which was a season low and the lowest by the school since hitting on just 23.5 of its shots in a loss to Oklahoma in 2015.

Wisconsin started the year 0-5 away from the Kohl Center before winning three-straight, including two at ranked teams. But in the last four trips on the road — at Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa and Minnesota — the Badgers have trailed by at least 20 points in three of them.

The Gophers were led by 21 points from Peyton Willis, while Daniel Oturu had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Wisconsin got 14 points from Nate Reuvers and 11 points and 15 rebounds from Micah Potter.

The loss dropped the Badgers (13-10, 6-6) into a three-way tie with Minnesota for seventh in the Big Ten. They’ll return home on Saturday to take on Ohio State.

