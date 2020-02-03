Former Packers safety Willie Wood has died

Another great of the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers has passed away.

The team announced Monday night that safety Willie Wood had died in Washington D.C. at the age of 83. Wood had been suffering from advanced dementia for nearly a decade or more.

Undrafted in a day and age when the NFL Draft lasted 20 rounds, Wood played for the Packers from 1960 to 1971. A five-time All-Pro, the Southern California product finished with 48 interceptions — the second-most in team history.

Wood never missed a game in his career and was a part of all five of Lombardi’s NFL Championship teams. That included the 1966 unit that played in the first Super Bowl against Kansas City. Wood had a game-changing interception that he returned 50 yards, setting up a Green Bay touchdown. The Packers went on to a 35-14 win over the Chiefs.

Eighteen years after his playing career with the Packers came to an end, Wood was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of 12 Lombardi-era players to make it. With his death, only five are still alive.

