News Joe & Ebo Experience: Super Bowl Party Beau "Ebo" ThoresonJanuary 31, 2020NewsAaron Rodgers, Brian Butch, Greg Gard, Kobe King, Patrick Mahomes, Wisconsin Badgers Callers on the Kobe King article (0:00) Sports Director Zach Heilprin (16:00) Coaching stories & Rodgers v. Mahomes (26:55) Gard & King discussion (34:11) Former Badgers basketball player Brian Butch (52:32) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/30392/joe-ebo-experience-super-bowl-party.mp3