Brewers add David Phelps to bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed relief pitcher David Phelps to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Thursday evening.

Phelps, 33, has played for five other teams since entering the major leagues in 2012 including the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs.

He made 24 appearances for the Cubs in 2019, posting a 3.18 earned run average while giving up two home runs in 17 innings pitched. He struck out 18 while walking 10 in that time span.

RHP David Phelps has been signed to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2021. pic.twitter.com/8RIJKZKQ6s — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 30, 2020

To make room for Phelps on the 40-man roster, the team announced that pitcher Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy spoke to Brewers general manager David Stearns about the acquisition.

David Stearns on David Phelps: "We look at David as not too far removed from being one the better relievers in the game." Phelps has pitched in a number of roles in his career, but the Brewers plan to use him out of the 'pen. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 30, 2020

David Phelps was once Mariano Rivera's teammate. Now Phelps is excited to watch another guy who gets it done with fastball after fastball. "What Josh [Hader] has been able to do in a short time in the big leagues, it nears some of those years that Mariano put together." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 30, 2020

