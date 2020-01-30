Brewers add David Phelps to bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed relief pitcher David Phelps to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Thursday evening.

Phelps, 33, has played for five other teams since entering the major leagues in 2012 including the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs.

He made 24 appearances for the Cubs in 2019, posting a 3.18 earned run average while giving up two home runs in 17 innings pitched. He struck out 18 while walking 10 in that time span.

To make room for Phelps on the 40-man roster, the team announced that pitcher Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy spoke to Brewers general manager David Stearns about the acquisition.

